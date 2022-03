Conçu à Lyon par Arkane, Deathloop est le jeu vidéo français de l’année

What a night to remember at #Pegases2022.



🏆 Best Video Game

🏆 Best Game Design

🏆 Best Artistic Design

🏆 Best Game Setting

🏆 Audience Award



Thank you for the recognition @AcademieJV. And thank you to all the developers who helped make @deathloop what it is today! pic.twitter.com/YOC7RJAQX7