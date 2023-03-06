Sports

Caroline Garcia termine 2ème du tournoi de Monterrey

Caroline Garcia termine 2ème du tournoi de Monterrey
Caroline Garcia - DR Alexandre Hergott

La Lyonnaise a été éliminée en finale du tournoi mexicain.

La numéro une française s’est inclinée ce dimanche face à Donna Vekic. La joueuse croate, classée 31 au rang mondial, l’a finalement emporté en trois sets 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, en 2h29 de jeu.

Prochain tournoi aux Etats-Unis

Caroline Garcia enchaine cette semaine avec l’Indian Wells au Etats-Unis, le tournoi se tiendra du 8 au 19 mars.

Les qualifications pour l’Indian Wells commence dès ce lundi.

X

Tags :

Lyon

caroline garcia

tennis

Sur le même sujet

06/03/2023 à 10:19 - Grève du 7 mars : "75% des enseignants du 1er degré en grève" dans le Rhône

06/03/2023 à 08:01 - Lyon : une fillette renversée par un scooter rue de la Ré

0 commentaire
Laisser un commentaire

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée.
Les champs requis sont identifiés par une étoile *
Si vous avez un compte Lyon Mag, connectez-vous.
Nous ne vous enverrons pas d'email sans votre autorisation.

Le compte Lyon Mag est gratuit et facultatif. Il vous permet notamment de réserver votre pseudonyme pour les commentaires, afin que personne ne puisse utiliser le pseudo que vous avez enregistré.
Vous pouvez créer un compte gratuitement en cliquant ici.