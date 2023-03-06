Caroline Garcia termine 2ème du tournoi de Monterrey

La numéro une française s’est inclinée ce dimanche face à Donna Vekic. La joueuse croate, classée 31 au rang mondial, l’a finalement emporté en trois sets 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, en 2h29 de jeu.
Prochain tournoi aux Etats-Unis
Caroline Garcia enchaine cette semaine avec l’Indian Wells au Etats-Unis, le tournoi se tiendra du 8 au 19 mars.
Les qualifications pour l’Indian Wells commence dès ce lundi.
Runner up 🥈 in Monterrey @Abierto_GNP— Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) March 6, 2023
This week was an inspirational week on and off court. Really enjoyed every minute of it
Loved the Mexican positives vibes 🌮🥑🇲🇽😍🤩
Thank you for the support and positive vibes and a big Thank you to my team 🤗🤜🏻🤛🏻#FlyWithCaro pic.twitter.com/zAOfbybEYl