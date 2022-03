Ada Hegerberg (OL féminin) et l'ONU vont lever des fonds pour les réfugiés ukrainiens

👇 An appeal to the football community 👇



Join #Football4Ukraine, a campaign by UNHCR and @WFP for those fleeing their homes in Ukraine.



🎶@TheWeeknd

⚽️@JuanMata8 @LucyBronze @AlphonsoDavies @AdaStolsmo @MoDahoud8 @Asmir1



Donate: https://t.co/6cyVwzMQ3c pic.twitter.com/ivsabiC0wM