Open Parc : Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard remporte le tournoi de Lyon

Le jeune français Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard a remporté la finale de l'Open Parc de Lyon ce samedi après-midi. Il a battu l'argentin Thomas Etcheverry (29e joueur mondial) en trois sets 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (9/7).
Il n'a que 20 ans et bénéficiait d'une invitation. Le Lyonnais Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (117e joueur mondial) réalise un coup d'éclat à quelques jours de Roland-Garros.
FAIRYTALE RUN: COMPLETE 🥹— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 25, 2024
The moment Lyon's own @MpetshiG won a first-ever title in his home city!#OpenParc pic.twitter.com/bXzsybh33m