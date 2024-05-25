Sports

Open Parc : Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard remporte le tournoi de Lyon

C'est le premier de sa carrière prometteuse.

Le jeune français Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard a remporté la finale de l'Open Parc de Lyon ce samedi après-midi. Il a battu l'argentin Thomas Etcheverry (29e joueur mondial) en trois sets 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (9/7).

Il n'a que 20 ans et bénéficiait d'une invitation. Le Lyonnais Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (117e joueur mondial) réalise un coup d'éclat à quelques jours de Roland-Garros.

