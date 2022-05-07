Législatives : tous les candidats d’Ensemble! (majorité présidentielle) investis en Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, sauf dans le Rhône et à Lyon

Sauf que le couperet est tombé. Tous les candidats d’Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes ont été dévoilés, sauf ceux du Rhône et de Lyon…

Selon nos informations, les négociations sont toujours actives entre les partenaires du parti d’Emmanuel Macron sur certaines circonscriptions. Les cas de la 2e, à reconquérir après le départ d’Hubert Julien-Laferrière chez Génération Ecologie, et de la 8e, réclamée par le MoDem et par Horizons, seraient encore à trancher.

On ne devrait donc savoir que lundi qui seront les candidats à la députation dans le Rhône.

Dans le reste de la région, on retrouve d’anciens ministres comme Olivier Dussopt, investi dans la 2e circonscription de l’Ardèche et Olivier Véran, investi dans la 1ère circonscription de l’Isère. Le lyonnais Arthur Empereur, ancien collaborateur de Gérard Collomb, tentera à nouveau de lancer une carrière d’élu en Savoie (2e circonscription), un an après avoir échoué aux élections régionales sur les listes de Bruno Bonnell (LREM).

Ain

• 1e circonscription : Vincent GUILLERMIN, 45 ans

• 2e circonscription : Romain DAUBIE, 42 ans

• 3e circonscription : Olga GIVERNET, 40 ans

Allier

• 2e circonscription : Laurence VANCEUNEBROCK, 52 ans

• 3e circonscription : Bénédicte PEYROL, 31 ans

Ardèche

• 1e circonscription : Séverine GINEYS, 45 ans

• 2e circonscription : Olivier DUSSOPT, 43 ans

• 3e circonscription : Alexandra CAUQUIL, 42 ans

Cantal

• 1e circonscription : Michel TEYSSEDOU, 68 ans

• 2e circonscription : Martine GUIBERT, 60 ans

Drôme

• 1e circonscription : Mireille CLAPOT, 58 ans

• 2e circonscription : Benoit MACLIN, 44 ans

• 3e circonscription : Célia DE LAVERGNE, 42 ans

• 4e circonscription : Olivier GAFA, 52 ans

Isère

• 1e circonscription : Olivier VERAN, 42 ans

• 2e circonscription : Jean-Charles COLAS ROY, 44 ans

• 3e circonscription : Émilie CHALAS, 44 ans

• 4e circonscription : Fanny LACROIX, 37 ans

• 5e circonscription : Florence JAY, 51 ans

• 6e circonscription : Cendra MOTIN, 47 ans

• 7e circonscription : Pascale PRUVOST, 55 ans

• 8e circonscription : Caroline ABADIE, 45 ans

• 9e circonscription : Elodie JACQUIER-LAFORGE, 44 ans

• 10e circonscription : Marjolaine MEYNIER-MILLEFERT, 39 ans

Loire

• 1e circonscription : Quentin BATAILLON, 28 ans

• 2e circonscription : Jean-Michel MIS, 54 ans

• 3e circonscription : Emmanuel MANDON, 56 ans

• 5e circonscription : Nathalie SARLES, 60 ans

• 6e circonscription : Julien BOROWCZYK, 43 ans

Haute-Loire

• 1e circonscription : Cécile GALLIEN, 50 ans

Puy-de-Dôme

• 1e circonscription : Valérie THOMAS, 54 ans

• 2e circonscription : Karina MONNET, 43 ans

• 3e circonscription : Laurence VICHNIEVSKY, 67 ans

Savoie

• 1e circonscription : Marina FERRARI, 48 ans

• 2e circonscription : Arthur EMPEREUR, 31 ans

• 3e circonscription : Xavier TROSSET, 56 ans

• 4e circonscription : Patrick MIGNOLA, 50 ans

Haute-Savoie

• 1e circonscription : Véronique RIOTTON, 52 ans

• 2e circonscription : Antoine ARMAND, 30 ans

• 4e circonscription : Antoine VIEILLARD, 50 ans

• 5e circonscription : Anne-Cécile VIOLLAND, 48 ans

• 6e circonscription : Xavier ROSEREN, 52 ans