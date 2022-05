Le All-Black Liam Coltam s'engage avec le LOU Rugby

The Highlanders would like to announce that Liam Coltman will be leaving after 10 seasons 💙💛



Colty has been a huge part of our club since debuting back in 2013. We wish him and his family all the very best in his new adventure in France 🇫🇷



FULL STORY: https://t.co/w8GG2zDmxa pic.twitter.com/kNZvwl9CCo